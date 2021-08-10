The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $60.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.82.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.