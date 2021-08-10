The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

DIS opened at $176.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $321.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

