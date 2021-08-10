Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 56.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,150 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.56. 4,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $546.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

