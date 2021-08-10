TheStreet Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

