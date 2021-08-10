TheStreet Upgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $655.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,975,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

