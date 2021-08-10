Thomson Reuters (TRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

6/18/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

6/17/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TRI stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.81. 40,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,906. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.17. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

