Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.27

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$141.27 and last traded at C$140.97, with a volume of 70655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$139.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.57.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.