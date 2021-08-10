Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Shares Down 0.8%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 68,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 197,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.59 million, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter.

In other Tile Shop news, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $1,148,175.00. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

