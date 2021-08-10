Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) to Issue None Dividend of $0.31

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $246.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

