Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

TVTY opened at $22.30 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -159.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.