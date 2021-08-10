TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$154.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.40. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.