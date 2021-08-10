TON Token (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $573,664.94

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 61.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. TON Token has a market cap of $573,664.94 and approximately $28,852.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TON Token has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00867883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00154313 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

