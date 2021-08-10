Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,581,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,891,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

