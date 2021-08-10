Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$86,120.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total transaction of C$86,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,729 shares in the company, valued at C$22,900,276.85.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.44, for a total transaction of C$10,843.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40.

TSE:TIH opened at C$105.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$106.05. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$71.95 and a twelve month high of C$110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

