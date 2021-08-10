TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.