Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,190 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,131% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in LG Display by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23. LG Display has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

