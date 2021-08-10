TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$22.44 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

RNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

