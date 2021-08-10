TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (TANNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on August 31st

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:TANNL opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18.

