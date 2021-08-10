Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TV. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.28.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.0410256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

