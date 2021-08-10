Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tricida stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

