Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target Increased to $15.75 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $15.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TRIN has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.81. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

