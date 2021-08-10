Trisura Group Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.63.

TSU opened at C$48.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.43. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$19.11 and a 1-year high of C$49.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 59.57.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

