Trisura Group Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSU. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.63.

TSE:TSU opened at C$48.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.57. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$19.11 and a one year high of C$49.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.