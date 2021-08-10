Triumph Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,524 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.