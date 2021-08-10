Triumph Capital Management Makes New $520,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371,770 shares of company stock valued at $809,414,705. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $361.61 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

