Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

