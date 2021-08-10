Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 6,262 SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

TOTL stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88.

