Triumph Capital Management Takes $340,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 184.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JD.com by 70.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,481,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 108.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,940,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,876 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

