Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 41,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Southern by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.95.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

