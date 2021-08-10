TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0753 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001425 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001103 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

