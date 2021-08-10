True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Laurentian

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target upped by Laurentian from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.39.

TNT.UN opened at C$7.48 on Monday. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$655.50 million and a P/E ratio of 20.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

