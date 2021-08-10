TrueFi Trading 201.8% Higher Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. TrueFi has a market cap of $63.54 million and approximately $118.24 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 201.8% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00844648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041488 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.