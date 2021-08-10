Truist Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $238.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by Truist from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.32.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $148.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $106,210,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,526,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.