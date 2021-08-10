Truist Lowers Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.74 on Monday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.