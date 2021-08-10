Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO opened at $118.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55. Nevro has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nevro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

