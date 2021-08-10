Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $47,187,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

