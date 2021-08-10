Truist Securiti Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDCE. Truist increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,298 shares of company stock worth $709,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after buying an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

