Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interface in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Interface’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

