Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.10). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of FATE opened at $95.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,323,000 after buying an additional 327,485 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after buying an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after buying an additional 101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after buying an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

