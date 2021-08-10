Truist Securities Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $130.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.34.

Shares of NET stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $125.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,787 shares of company stock worth $81,382,943 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

