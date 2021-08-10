Truist Securities Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Hold

Truist Securities cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $212.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $200.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -282.28 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $308,560.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

