Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 492.7% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 83,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

