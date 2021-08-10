Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after buying an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,980,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $416.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

