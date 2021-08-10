Trust Asset Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.