Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

