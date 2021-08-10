Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 190.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.