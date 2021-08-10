Tsfg LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.