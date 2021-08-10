Tsfg LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 263.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

