Tsfg LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after buying an additional 51,602 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 851,787 shares of company stock worth $81,382,943. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $125.46. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of -293.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

