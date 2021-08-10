Tsfg LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 8,575.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $492,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.44. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

